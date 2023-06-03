Special Pride Month Treats Available Across Universal Orlando Resort

June is Pride Month and Universal Orlando Resort has all kinds of delicious colorful treats at various restaurants to celebrate.

When visiting Universal CityWalk, guests can stop by Toothsome Chocolate Emporium to try the new Pride Shake, consisting of Fruity pebbles ice cream, pride vanilla cake, buttercream icing, rainbow nerds, nerds clusters and whipped topping.

Across the lagoon, guests will find all kinds of delicious treats at Voodoo Doughnut, but special for this month is the Pride Bar – a yeast bar filled with Bavarian cream, topped with vanilla icing.

Guests will also find special Pride Month offerings at: Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar on Universal CityWalk The Today Cafe in Universal Studios Florida Croissant Moon in Universal’s Islands of Adventure



There are even some special adult beverages available just for Pride Month at Bob Marley–A Tribute to Freedom on Universal CityWalk. Rainbow Vacation – Bacardi Pineapple, Bols Blue Curacao, Coco cream, turmeric, orange bitters, mango, pineapple and lime juices, and dragon fruit boba with a Bitter Truth’s Crème de Violette float Blue Dazzle – New Amsterdam Gin, St Germaine liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, cucumber and mint concentrates with blue edible glitter Neon Rainbows IPA Stonewall Inn IPA

