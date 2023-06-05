Reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” In Development at ABC with The Home Edit

“Move that bus!” According to Deadline, ABC is currently working on a return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the popular home renovation show from the early 2000s.
What’s Happening:
- ABC is developing a reboot of the series, which ran from 2004–2012, with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who created global lifestyle brand The Home Edit.
- The duo previously hosted two seasons of Get Organized with the Home Edit on Netflix.
- After ABC canceled the show in 2012, HGTV rebooted the series with Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson as host for one season in 2020.
- In each episode Shearer and Teplin will meet a deserving family in need of a new home or a major renovation. A team of builders, contractors, and design experts will assist them on each big makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family’s lifestyle and needs. The pair will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success.
- The series is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative.
- Shyam Balsé (MasterChef) will serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America and Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine.