Reboot of “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” In Development at ABC with The Home Edit

“Move that bus!” According to Deadline, ABC is currently working on a return of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, the popular home renovation show from the early 2000s.

What’s Happening:

ABC is developing a reboot of the series, which ran from 2004–2012, with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, who created global lifestyle brand The Home Edit.

The duo previously hosted two seasons of Get Organized with the Home Edit on Netflix.

on Netflix. After ABC canceled the show in 2012, HGTV rebooted the series with Modern Family