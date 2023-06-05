EPCOT Introduces Baumkuchen At Connections Cafe

A new dessert is on its way to the Connections Cafe at EPCOT, and will give park guests a taste of an authentic German dessert.

The official Disney Eats Instagram has shared a new menu item coming to EPCOT starting tomorrow, June 6th, at the Connections Eatery.

The quick service dining location will be introducing Baumkuchen, a dish that translates into “Tree Cake” and includes 15 layers of tasty fun.

The official announcement says this treat can be found at Connections Cafe at EPCOT, located near Spaceship Earth

Connections Cafe is known primarily as the Starbucks location at the park, but they do also specialize in Disney-created baked goods.

Baumkuchen is a kind of spit cake of German origin, though it is also a popular dessert in Japan. The characteristic rings that appear in its slices resemble tree rings, and give the cake its German name, Baumkuchen, which literally translates to "tree cake" or "log cake.”

Traditionally, Baumkuchen is made on a spit by brushing on even layers of batter and then rotating the spit around a heat source. Each layer is allowed to brown before a new layer of batter is poured. When the cake is removed and sliced, each layer is divided from the next by a golden line, resembling the growth rings on a crosscut tree. A typical Baumkuchen is made up of 15 to 20 layers of batter. You can see that process taking place in the video above, featuring one of Disney’s chefs.