The Edison at Disney Springs Announces June Dates for its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series

The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to discover a new installment of its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series, featuring an elevated three-course menu and craft cocktails pairings to be enjoyed with gorgeous views of Disney Springs’ sunset.

The Edison’s star team of mixologists and chefs have created a spectacular June menu, bringing out the floral, grassy and woody flavors of summertime through carefully curated pairings that hint of citrus, ginger and smoke.

This intimate experience will take place on June 15th and 22nd, with two seatings to choose from — a non-smoking dinner in The Edison’s dining room at 5:30 p.m. for $75++ per person, and a cigar-pairing dinner at 8:00 p.m. on The Edison’s Lake Side Patio for $95++ per person.

Guests are also offered the chance to enhance their experience with a specialty beverage upgrade, including a glass of D’USSÉ XO cognac, delivering ripe blackberry and apricot flavor notes layered with hints of rich dark chocolate and walnut for an exceptionally balanced finish to the evening, at an additional $25 per person.

Tickets are extremely limited

Featured Cocktails: The Gray Area – Leblon cachaça, Montelobos mezcal, crème de violette, lemon and agave Deconstructed Sazerac – D’USSÉ cognac, Lucid absinthe and Peychaud’s bitters Smoking Gun – Patrón Añejo, Stirrings ginger liqueur, orange bitters and agave



Specialty Menu: Mexican Street Corn – Poached & chargrilled corn, cotija cheese, Salsa Macha, lime aioli and cilantro Confit Halibut with Fennel Puree – Bacon confit halibut and smoked fennel puree Beef Sisig – Shaved beef, chicken liver, calamansi, rice and quail egg



Specialty Beverage Upgrade: ﻿Glass of D’USSÉ XO cognac (+25) – Ripe blackberry and apricot flavor notes layered with hints of rich dark chocolate and walnut

