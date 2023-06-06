Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont Will Guest Star in “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery” This Fall

Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont will be a guest star in Season 2 of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery this fall.

What's Happening:

Disney Legend Kathryn Beaumont is set to guest star in Season 2 of Alice’s Wonderland Bakery this fall

this fall Beaumont voiced Alice in the classic 1951 film Alice in Wonderland from Walt Disney Animation Studios and will return to Wonderland in a 22-minute special titled Alice’s First Day in Wonderland .

from Walt Disney Animation Studios and will return to Wonderland in a 22-minute special titled . Season 2 of Disney Branded Television’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery , the fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families, will debut Wednesday, June 28, at 7:15 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior.

, the fantastical animated series for preschoolers and their families, will debut Wednesday, June 28, at 7:15 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior. An initial batch of 7 episodes will premiere the same day on Disney+

Season 2 will see Alice, the great-granddaughter of the original heroine and a budding young baker at the enchanted Wonderland Bakery, journey through the Looking Glass after finding a magical mirror in the pantry that transports her to a whimsical chessboard world.

On this side of the Looking Glass, anything Alice imagines is possible. With the Silver Queen as their guide, Alice and her friends—Rosa, Hattie, Fergie, and others—meet all sorts of curious characters this season, including Kyra the Knight, Jacques the Mock Turtle, and Mopsy the mop dog.

Cast:

Merle Dandridge as the Silver Queen

Swayam Bhatia as Kyra the Knight

Mark Williams as Ribbitton, a frog footman

Karen Fukuhara as Sakura, a singing and dancing cherry blossom

Libby Rue as Alice

Abigail Estrella as Princess Rosa

CJ Uy as Hattie

Jack Stanton as Fergie

Secunda Wood as Cookie

Max Mittelman as Cheshire Cat

Recurring Cast: