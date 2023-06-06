Disneyland Resort Announces Summer Ticket Offer for California Residents

Are you a California resident that loves Disneyland? If so you are in luck because there is a special California resident Disneyland Resort theme park ticket available but for a limited time only.

What's Happening:

For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $83 per day with the purchase of a 3-day, 1-park per day ticket.

These special tickets can be redeemed on any three eligible days from June 12 through Sept. 28, 2023, subject to park reservation availability.

Monday-Thursday Ticket:

3-day, 1 park per day ticket ($249)

3-day Park Hopper ticket ($309)

3-day, 1 park per day ticket with Disney Genie+ service ($324)

3-day Park Hopper ticket with Disney Genie+ service ($384)

Monday- Sunday Ticket:

3-day, 1 park per day ticket ($299)

3-day Park Hopper ticket ($359)

3-day, 1 park per day ticket with Disney Genie+ service ($374)

3-day Park Hopper ticket with Disney Genie+ service ($434)

With thrilling adventures, popular attractions, beloved characters and delightful treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Disneyland Resort, including:

The reimagined Mickey’s Toontown and new attraction, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Enchanting entertainment, including the Magic Happens parade , Wondrous Journeys (performing through Aug. 31) and World of Color – ONE.

parade (performing through Aug. 31) and The all-new Rogers: The Musical – a live theater production performing for a limited time engagement beginning June 30.

– a live theater production performing for a limited time engagement beginning June 30. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (Sept. 1-Oct. 31) and Plaza de la Familia (Sept. 1-Nov. 2).