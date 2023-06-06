Pixar Animation Studios Unveils New Character Posters For “Elemental”

Pixar Animation Studios has unveiled new character posters featuring what are sure to be new favorites from their latest film, Elemental, due out in theaters in only a matter of days.

What’s Happening:

, ahead of the release of the new film on June 16th. The posters feature the two leads, Ember and Wade, as well as supporting characters Clod and Gale Cumulus. Together, all four of these characters represent each of the different districts of Element City in the new film.

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

For more Elemental fun, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort World of Color

fun, guests visiting the The show will run for a limited time and will highlight the story and characters from Elemental and will feature brilliant projections that will dance across vast water screens. In this heartfelt story, fire element Ember and water element Wade discover that though the world tells them they can’t coexist, they are more alike than they realize.

Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.