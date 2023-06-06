Enso Rings Encourages Fans to “Find Your Motivation” With Dory and Buzz Lightyear Pixar Rings

Sometimes you need a little reminder that it’s not unreasonable to reach for the stars or that the strength to “keep on keepin’ on” has been inside you the whole time; all you have to do is look down and your hand! Pixar and Enso Rings are bringing these important messages to fans with the Pixar Collection that will help you “find your motivation.”

What’s Happening:

Enso Rings is encouraging everyone to “adventure beyond your imagination” with them and Pixar! The duo has teamed up for a 2-ring collection

Everyone has moments when they need a little motivational boost — and Dory from Finding Nemo as well as Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story have some of the best quotes out there! Enso Rings’ Pixar Collection is one way to cheer yourself on with the phrases “ Just Keep Swimming To Infinity and Beyond.

as well as Buzz Lightyear from have some of the best quotes out there! Enso Rings’ Pixar Collection is one way to cheer yourself on with the phrases “ Both rings are designed in Enso’s signature style and are laser etched with incredible images of the characters fans adore.

Keep Swimming Ring | Pixar Collection | Enso Rings – $39.99

The “Keep Swimming” ring includes Dory and Nemo along with some coral and bubbles that also call the ocean home. The ring is white with blue undertones and has a beautiful metallic finish that is sure to catch the eye.

To Infinity Ring | Pixar Collection | Enso Rings – $39.99

As for the “To Infinity” ring, fans will find Buzz Lightyear striking his hero pose, ready to blast off for adventure. The ring is an iridescent, vibrant, dark blue with a metallic finish that would calm the exasperated Zurg…if only for a moment!

Both rings in the Pixar Collection are designed for men, women, and adults and are available individually or together in a box set

