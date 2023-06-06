Trailer Released For Disney+ Original Series “FreeKs”

Disney+ has revealed the new trailer for the global release of the upcoming original series, FreeKs, set to debut internationally later this month.

A new original series, FreeKs , is set to be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 28th, 2023. Ahead of the debut of the new series, Disney+ has shared a new trailer for the show.

Freeks follows the life of Gaspar, a talented musician and leader of the band FreeKs, takes an unexpected turn when his friends accuse him of a crime he did not commit. This accusation has far-reaching consequences for Gaspar. He is determined to prove his innocence and get his former life back. Gaspar goes in search of the real culprit and does everything in his power to track him down. In the meantime, Gaspar has to watch his former band grow in popularity day by day. At the same time he experiences how the remaining band members Ulises, Ludovico, Coco and Juani deal with the overwhelming success and what the pressure and contradictions of fame do to them. During their musical or truth-finding journey, they all go through a development process in which they begin to question themselves in order to find out who they are, what their fears are and who they ultimately want to be.

