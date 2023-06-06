Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Fantastic Four, Whimsical Waffles

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features new D23 exclusives plus a Fantastic Four series.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- shopDisney’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays are a great way for Disney fans and collectors to expand their displays with some truly amazing pins.
- A new wave of Disney pins are here and this round of collectibles covers two D23 Gold Member exclusives and Marvel’s Fantastic Four, foodie fun and some live-action films too.,
- First up, D23 Gold Members can show their love for Figment with the Ultimate Fan pin or their devotion to Mickey with the 2023 Gold Member speciality design.
- Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four are taking the spotlight with a new series featuring Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, The Thing and Doctor Doom.
- Craving something delicious? The Whimsical Waffles blind box series is perfect for you; and while you’re still thinking about tasty treats, check out the Robin Hood Maid Marian Food-D’s design featuring currant pies.
- Dive under the sea with Ariel from the live-action story (and her animal friends) who stars on a Little Mermaid pin. Last but not least, Disney+ subscribers (U.S.-based) can shop select Indiana Jones items including a Staff of Ra Headpiece design that belongs in your collection!
- Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.
- The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney with individual pins selling for $14.99-$34.99.
- Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Pin-Tastic Tuesday
It’s another Pin-tastic Tuesday and today’s assortment brings us Figment and Mickey Mouse D23 exclusives; a Fantastic Four series; Whimsical Waffles blind box pins and Maid Marian’s love of pies; as well as live-action adventures for The Little Mermaid and Indiana Jones.
D23 Exclusives
D23-Exclusive Ultimate Figment Fan Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99
D23-Exclusive 2023 Gold Member Specialty Pin – Limited Release – $14.99
Fantastic Four
The Thing Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99
The Human Torch Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99
Doctor Doom Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99
Invisible Woman Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99
Mister Fantastic Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99
Disney Food
Maid Marian Pin – Robin Hood – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99
Disney Whimsical Waffles Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release – $34.99
- Each pack contains five randomly selected pins from 16 overall designs
- Series includes Oswald, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Cheshire Cat, Winnie the Pooh, Baloo, Marie, Simba, Stitch and Jack Skellington
Live-Action Adventures
The Little Mermaid Pin – Live Action Film – $14.99
Indiana Jones Headpiece of the Staff of RA Pin – Raiders of the Lost Ark – Limited Release – $17.99
More Pin-Tastic Tuesdays:
- A surprise selection of new collectible pins will be released on shopDisney every Tuesday at 8 am PT.
- The assortment will span favorite franchises like: Disney Parks, Disney Princesses, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars!
- Did you miss a week? Check out or Pin-Tastic Tuesdays Page to see what pins debuted throughout the campaign.
Be sure to check back each Tuesday for new Disney Pin releases on shopDisney!