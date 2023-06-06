Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusives, Fantastic Four, Whimsical Waffles

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-third week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features new D23 exclusives plus a Fantastic Four series.

A new wave of Disney pins are here and this round of collectibles covers two D23 Gold Member exclusives and Marvel’s Fantastic Four, foodie fun and some live-action films too.,

First up, D23 Gold Members can show their love for Figment with the Ultimate Fan pin or their devotion to Mickey with the 2023 Gold Member speciality design.

Marvel’s First Family, the Fantastic Four are taking the spotlight with a new series featuring Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, The Thing and Doctor Doom.

Craving something delicious? The Whimsical Waffles blind box series is perfect for you; and while you’re still thinking about tasty treats, check out the Robin Hood Maid Marian Food-D’s design featuring currant pies.

Dive under the sea with Ariel from the live-action story (and her animal friends) who stars on a Little Mermaid pin. Last but not least, Disney+ subscribers (U.S.-based) can shop select Indiana Jones items including a Staff of Ra Headpiece design that belongs in your collection!

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Ultimate Figment Fan Pin – Limited Edition – $17.99

D23-Exclusive 2023 Gold Member Specialty Pin – Limited Release – $14.99

Fantastic Four

The Thing Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99

The Human Torch Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99

Doctor Doom Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99

Invisible Woman Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99

Mister Fantastic Pin – Fantastic Four – Limited Release – $17.99

Disney Food

Maid Marian Pin – Robin Hood – Food-D's – Limited Edition – $19.99

Disney Whimsical Waffles Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 5-Pc. – Limited Release – $34.99

Each pack contains five randomly selected pins from 16 overall designs

Series includes Oswald, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Cheshire Cat, Winnie the Pooh, Baloo, Marie, Simba, Stitch and Jack Skellington

Live-Action Adventures

The Little Mermaid Pin – Live Action Film – $14.99

Indiana Jones Headpiece of the Staff of RA Pin – Raiders of the Lost Ark – Limited Release – $17.99

