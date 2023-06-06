Ravensburger Announces New Disney Villainous Games and Tournament

Ravensburger announced new plans for a popular Disney Villainous franchise, including two new games and a first-ever Disney Villainous tournament.
What's Happening:
Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, today revealed new plans for its wickedly popular Disney Villainous franchise
- The tournament and the release of the new games – Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) and Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright – will all happen later this year.
About Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil:
- Commemorating 100 years of Disney, Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) reintroduces four captivating Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula and Prince John – in a limited-edition version of the game that features a streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players.
- The limited-edition, Target-exclusive game also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers and platinum rainbow-foil packaging as well as a Disney100 sticker. Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) will be available for pre-order exclusively at Target beginning June 20, 2023.
About Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright:
- In Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, players take on the role of Oogie Boogie in an attempt to dethrone Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, both iconic characters from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, the first single-character expansion in the Disney Villainous line, will be available in October 2023 – just in time for Halloween.
About Disney Villainous Tournament:
- Ravensburger will also be hosting the first-ever official Disney Villainous tournament later this summer at Gen Con Indy 2023.
- Interested players should fill out an entry form here to participate.
- Since seats are limited, Ravensburger will hold a raffle to choose entrants from those who fill out the form.
- Entries close Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 11:59pm PT.