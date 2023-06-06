Ravensburger Announces New Disney Villainous Games and Tournament

Ravensburger announced new plans for a popular Disney Villainous franchise, including two new games and a first-ever Disney Villainous tournament.

What's Happening:

Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles, today revealed new plans for its wickedly popular Disney Villainous franchise, including two new games and a first-ever Disney Villainous tournament.

About Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil:

to Evil (Disney100 Edition) reintroduces four captivating Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula and Prince John – in a limited-edition version of the game that features a streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players. The limited-edition, Target-exclusive game also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers and platinum rainbow-foil packaging as well as a Disney100 sticker. Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) will be available for pre-order exclusively at Target beginning June 20, 2023.

About Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright:

, players take on the role of Oogie Boogie in an attempt to dethrone Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, both iconic characters from Tim Burton’s . Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright, the first single-character expansion in the Disney Villainous line, will be available in October 2023 – just in time for Halloween.

About Disney Villainous Tournament: