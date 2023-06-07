BoxLunch “Indiana Jones” In-Store Photo Experience and Sweepstakes Celebrating “Dial of Destiny”

Gear up Indiana Jones fans! It’s almost time for another worldwide adventure with the archeologist and his eclectic pals. In anticipation of the latest film, BoxLunch has uncovered a new collection for fans to bring home as well and a special in-store photo experience at their Barton Creek location.

What’s Happening:

  • BoxLunch launched an experiential photo activation to complement the assortment, which evokes the beloved franchise's adventurous spirit.
  • Fans can immerse themselves in the world of Indiana Jones via an in-world photo experience at the Barton Creek location in Austin, Texas, through August 2nd.

BoxLunch Indiana Jones Sweepstakes:

  • Aspiring adventurers can take their Indiana Jones journey to the next level by entering to win a trip for 2 to the Barton Creek Square BoxLunch in Austin, TX.
  • The winner will get to experience the immersive shop-in-shop installation, along with a $500 BoxLunch shopping spree, 6 exclusive items from the collection, and 2 tickets to see Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny!
  • Guests can enter at http://www.boxlunch.com/boxlunchaustinadventuresweepstakes.

Indiana Jones Experiential Photo Activation:

Guests can experience the Indiana Jones shop-in-shop for themselves from June 3-August 2 at:

  • BoxLunch – Barton Creek Square – 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy. Austin, TX

**All Photos Courtesy of BoxLunch**

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and sees Harrison Ford reprising the role of this beloved character. The film arrives in theaters June 30th.