Celebrate Donald Duck’s Birthday at Disneyland Paris

June 9 is a big day for the popular Disney character Donald Duck as it is his birthday. There are some special ways to celebrate if you're planning on being at Disneyland Paris for Donald's special day.
What’s Happening:
- Surprises await you this Friday June 09 to celebrate this day as it should be at Disneyland Paris.
- Find out what’s going on for Donald's birthday celebration.
Disneyland Park:
- Look out for Donald's Surprise Birthday at the end of the 30th Anniversary show, Dream… and Shine Brighter!
- Sweeten your day with a Donald-inspired delight at Market House Deli: Milk chocolate mousse, vanilla cream filling, and chocolate sponge cake.
- Celebrate this very special occasion with a Magic Shot in a unique souvenir frame in front of Plaza Gardens Restaurant.
- Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Sir Mickey’s Boutique.
Walt Disney Studios Park:
- Say Hi to Donald and wish him a happy birthday at the entrance of Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Join the Animation Academy and learn how to draw Donald.
- Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Légendes d’Hollywood boutique (paid activation).
- And more: a special coloring sheet to celebrate Donald's birthday at the Kids Corner of the Disney Newport Bay Club, Donald Duck collectible cards distributed in the two parks, and a dedicated spotlight page on the Disneyland Paris app.