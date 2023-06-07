Enter for a Chance to Win Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition

Give Kids the World is a wonderful organization in the Central Florida area. They provide free vacations for critically ill children and their families. There is currently a contest running where you can win the world's only Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition.

What's Happening:

Thanks to the generosity of the WS Game Company, this is your chance to win the world’s only Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition.

This truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece features hand-cut, three-dimensional artwork depicting iconic Village venues embellished with Swarovski crystals.

The gingerbread movers are custom designed by renowned jeweler Christian Tse, featuring sterling silver and 18K gold plating.

Each Candy Land mover color is reimagined with semi-precious stones and adorned in green emeralds and pink, blue and yellow sapphires.

Each mover also contains hundreds of intricately-placed diamonds to bring light and life to this stunning twist on the original Candy Land game created by Hasbro.