Enter for a Chance to Win Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition

Give Kids the World is a wonderful organization in the Central Florida area. They provide free vacations for critically ill children and their families. There is currently a contest running where you can win the world's only Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition.
What's Happening:
- Thanks to the generosity of the WS Game Company, this is your chance to win the world’s only Candy Land Give Kids The World Crystal Edition.
- This truly one-of-a-kind masterpiece features hand-cut, three-dimensional artwork depicting iconic Village venues embellished with Swarovski crystals.
- The gingerbread movers are custom designed by renowned jeweler Christian Tse, featuring sterling silver and 18K gold plating.
- Each Candy Land mover color is reimagined with semi-precious stones and adorned in green emeralds and pink, blue and yellow sapphires.
- Each mover also contains hundreds of intricately-placed diamonds to bring light and life to this stunning twist on the original Candy Land game created by Hasbro.
- All proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World Village.
- Learn more and enter to win by clicking here.