“Fallen Friend” Variant Covers Pay Tribute to Ms. Marvel

Next month, join Marvel’s heroes and creators as they give a proper sendoff to one of comic books’ brightest young stars in “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1.” Marvel has revealed new variant covers for the upcoming comic.
- Fans are still reeling from the tragic ending of last week’s “Amazing Spider-Man #26″ which saw Ms. Marvel follow in the footstep of heroes like Captain America, Captain Marvel, Wolverine, Doctor Strange, and more, by making a heroic sacrifice to save her friends and the very universe itself.
- The unexpected story and its aftermath will continue in this special one-shot.
- “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1″ will see the return of the character’s co-creator, G. Willow Wilson; the writer of Ms. Marvel’s last solo series, Saladin Ahmed; and Mark Waid, who not only brought Ms. Marvel onto the Avengers, but also wrote her central role in the teen team book the “Champions.”
- Together, this all-star lineup of talent will explore the uplifting legacy of Kamala Khan and the impact her death will have on the Marvel Universe moving forward.
- “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1″ will have four stunning covers that fans can choose from.
- In addition to the heartbreaking main cover by Kaare Andrews, Carmen Carnero pays homage to the death of the original Captain Marvel in a stirring tribute that will also be available as a virgin cover.
- Alternately, Pablo Villalobos looks back on happier times and spotlights Ms. Marvel’s enthusiastic fanbase who have passionately supported the character throughout the years.
- Last but not least, Ms. Marvel co-creator Adrian Alphona returns to the character with a poignant portrait.
- In the grand comics tradition, say farewell to a Marvel icon alongside creators, characters, and fans in “Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel #1,” on sale July 12.