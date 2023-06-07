Flamenco Fridays Coming to Jaleo at Disney Springs for the Month of June

This month, Jaleo Disney Springs is offering the ultimate Spanish experience with Flamenco Fridays, featuring live performances from talented flamenco dancers during dinner service.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on every Friday of June, guests can enjoy delicious Spanish tapas and shareable pans of paella, while watching a mesmerizing art form — unique to the Southern regions of Spain — that is filled with flare and raw emotion.

Tantalizing tapas include Tortilla de Patatas, Spanish omelet with potatoes and onions, while larger plates include Lubina a La Pobre, whole roasted Branzino served with potatoes, olive oil and fresh herbs, and of course — a variety of wood-fire grilled paellas.

Superb sangrias, cocktails and wine are also available.