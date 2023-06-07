Get Early Access to Episode 3 of “The Ultimate Fighter 31” When You Order UFC 289

With the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter underway and UFC 289 coming up this weekend, ESPN+ has a special offer for subscribers and fight fans.

ESPN+ subscribers who purchase UFC 289 pay-per-view will receive early access to Episode 3 of TUF 31: Team McGregor vs. Team Chandler, with the opportunity to stream the third installment of the series shortly after the conclusion of UFC 289, three days before the episode premieres Tuesday, June 13, at 10 p.m. ET, on ESPN.

UFC 289 will be headlined by women's bantamweight champion and all-time great Amanda Nunes as she defends her title against a game challenger in Irene Aldana.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira will take on championship contender Beneil Dariush in a matchup that could see the winner challenging for the title soon.

