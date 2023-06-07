June Events Taking Place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

If you are looking for something fun to do this month, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has plenty of exciting things to see and do.
What's Happening:
- This summer, celebrate the 40th anniversary of American women in space. Do not miss your chance to join us for the Women in Space Afternoon Tea where you can meet these incredible women in the space industry.
June 15:
- Anna Fisher – Retired NASA Astronaut
- Kathy Thornton – Retired NASA Astronaut
- Colonel Erin R. Gulden – Senior Materiel Leader, Launch Execution National Security Space Launch, U.S. Space Force
June 16:
- Anna Fisher – Retired NASA Astronaut
- Vanessa Wyche – Director; Johnson Space Center (JSC)
- Noelle Zietsman – Vice President and Chief Engineer; Boeing Exploration Systems (BES)
- Janet Kavandi – President & Chief Science Officer of Sierra Space
Space Shuttle Atlantis 10-Year Anniversary:
- It has been a full decade since Space Shuttle Atlantis opened its doors.
- On June 29, hear from the following space shuttle astronauts* during a VIP panel, included with admission.
Panel:
- Anna Fisher
- William “Bill” Shepard
- Mike Baker
- Jim Reilly
- Chris Ferguson
- Mike Mullane
- Guy Gardner
Gateway’s First Trip Around the Sun:
- Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex has been open for one year and you are invited to its birthday party.
- A DJ will be mixing live tunes and hosting trivia the weekend of June 17 – 18
- On June 17, author Meredith Bagby and contributor veteran NASA astronaut Anna Fisher will be on site for a book signing of The New Guys: The Historic Class of Astronauts That Broke Barriers and Changed the Face of Space Travel.