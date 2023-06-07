June Events Taking Place at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

If you are looking for something fun to do this month, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has plenty of exciting things to see and do.

What's Happening:

Meet Trailblazers:

This summer, celebrate the 40th anniversary of American women in space. Do not miss your chance to join us for the Women in Space Afternoon Tea where you can meet these incredible women in the space industry.

June 15:

Anna Fisher – Retired NASA Astronaut

Kathy Thornton – Retired NASA Astronaut

Colonel Erin R. Gulden – Senior Materiel Leader, Launch Execution National Security Space Launch, U.S. Space Force

June 16:

Anna Fisher – Retired NASA Astronaut

Vanessa Wyche – Director; Johnson Space Center (JSC)

Noelle

Janet Kavandi – President & Chief Science Officer of Sierra Space

Space Shuttle Atlantis 10-Year Anniversary:

It has been a full decade since Space Shuttle Atlantis opened its doors.

On June 29, hear from the following space shuttle astronauts* during a VIP panel, included with admission.

Panel:

Anna Fisher

William “Bill” Shepard

Mike Baker

Jim Reilly

Chris Ferguson

Mike Mullane

Guy Gardner

Gateway’s First Trip Around the Sun:

Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex has been open for one year and you are invited to its birthday party.

A DJ will be mixing live tunes and hosting trivia the weekend of June 17 – 18

The New Guys Book Signing: