runDisney Offers Five Ways to Celebrate Global Running Day

by |
Tags: , , ,

Today is Global Running Day and runDisney and the Disney Parks Blog have shared five ways avid runners can celebrate the occasion.

  • First off, runners can create their own at-home race by downloading their own race bibs and mile markers:
    • Download your runDisney Global Running Day Race Bib here.
    • Download your runDisney Mile Markers here.

The Disney 100 Challenge medal

The Disney 100 Challenge medal

runDisney guest running with Cars movie characters in background

runDisney guest running with Cars movie characters in background

  • Third, for those who happen to be on vacation at Walt Disney World, you can take advantage of 16 miles worth of running/walking trails available at the resort hotels.

Disney content to listen to during your run, runDisney playlist on phone

Disney content to listen to during your run, runDisney playlist on phone

  • Fourth, if you’re looking for some Disney audio to enhance your run, you can find a round-up of Disney content to listen to during your at-home miles.

Disney athletic wear by Outdoor Voices, Mickey & friends

Disney athletic wear by Outdoor Voices, Mickey & friends

  • And finally, runners can gear up in Disney style with an all-new athletic collection from Outdoor Voices, now available on shopDisney.
  • In this new collection, runners will find leggings, shorts and sports bras with Mickey & friends.