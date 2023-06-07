runDisney Offers Five Ways to Celebrate Global Running Day

Today is Global Running Day and runDisney and the Disney Parks Blog have shared five ways avid runners can celebrate the occasion.
- Second, runners can register for the 2023 runDisney Virtual Series Celebrating Disney 100 Featuring Mickey Through the Years.
- Limited spots are also available in The Disney 100 Challenge, which includes three 5K runs and earns you four medals total.
- Third, for those who happen to be on vacation at Walt Disney World, you can take advantage of 16 miles worth of running/walking trails available at the resort hotels.
- Fourth, if you’re looking for some Disney audio to enhance your run, you can find a round-up of Disney content to listen to during your at-home miles.
- And finally, runners can gear up in Disney style with an all-new athletic collection from Outdoor Voices, now available on shopDisney.
- In this new collection, runners will find leggings, shorts and sports bras with Mickey & friends.