runDisney Offers Five Ways to Celebrate Global Running Day

Today is Global Running Day and runDisney and the Disney Parks Blog have shared five ways avid runners can celebrate the occasion.

First off, runners can create their own at-home race by downloading their own race bibs and mile markers: Download your runDisney Global Running Day Race Bib here Download your runDisney Mile Markers here



Third, for those who happen to be on vacation at Walt Disney World, you can take advantage of 16 miles worth of running/walking trails

Fourth, if you’re looking for some Disney audio to enhance your run, you can find a round-up of Disney content