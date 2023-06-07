Special Summer Ticket Offer to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex for Florida Residents

If you are a Florida resident, there's a special summer ticket offer available at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
What's Happening:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is ready to send Florida residents to space (via the Shuttle Launch Experience and the new Spaceport KSC) with a special summer offer.
- Now through August 31, 2023, Florida residents can purchase two-day admission for the price of one-day, a nearly 20 percent discount.
- Adult 2-Day Admission Ticket: $75 plus tax (regularly $89)
- Child (ages 3 – 11) 2-Day Admission Ticket: $65 plus tax (regularly $79)
- With more to see than ever before, this out-of-this-world deal will give Florida residents a chance to explore it all – from Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame presented by Boeing to the new Gateway: The Deep Space Launch Complex and All Systems Are Go!, an exciting immersive experience featuring state-of-the-art puppetry, lights, and sounds with Snoopy and the Peanuts gang.
- To redeem this offer, click here.
- The offer must be purchased by August 30, 2023, and redeemed by August 31, 2023.
- Proof of Florida residency may be required upon arrival.