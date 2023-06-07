“The Art of Wish” Now Available to Pre-Order on Amazon

A new edition of the Disney Art of series now available to pre-order, featuring an exclusive look behind the scenes of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ next feature film, Wish.

A deluxe installment of the beloved Art of Disney series shares the story behind the art and making of Wish , a feature film set to release during the 100th anniversary year of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

series shares the story behind the art and making of , a feature film set to release during the 100th anniversary year of Walt Disney Animation Studios. A film that could only come from Disney Animation, this epic animated musical is inspired by the legacy of films from the studio and asks the question “How did the wishing star, upon which so many characters wished, come to be?”

The story follows Asha—an optimist with a sharp wit who cares endlessly about her community. In a moment of desperation, Asha makes an impassioned plea to the stars, which is answered by a cosmic force: a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, they face the most formidable of foes to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

This stunning Disney book highlights the beautiful artwork from the film’s creation—including character designs, storyboards, color scripts, and much more—and features exclusive interviews from the creative team along with behind-the-scenes details.

The book is written by Stephen Rebello and Kimmer Baughman, with preface by Jennifer Lee and foreword by Chris Buck, Fawn Veerasunthorn, Peter Del Vecho, and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones.

The Art of Wish will be released on October 24th, 2023 and is now available to pre-order through Amazon

Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.