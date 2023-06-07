Relive Jack’s Journey with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” 30th Anniversary Funko Pop!

Believe it or not, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is turning 30 this year! Of course this means plenty of opportunities for shopping new collections and toys, and Funko is already on the ball. Six new Pop! figures capturing significant moments from the film are now available for pre-order.

At this point we might as well skip right to the holiday season since we've already celebrated Halfway to Halloween, Hot Ghoul Summer is happening at Entertainment Earth, and Halfway to the Holidays is on its way. On top of this, The Nightmare Before Christmas is reaching a huge milestone (30 years!) and that film covers several holiday celebrations in one delightful film.

is reaching a huge milestone (30 years!) and that film covers several holiday celebrations in one delightful film. In honor of the movie’s 30th anniversary, Funko has a new wave of Pop! figures (and two keychains) that are sure to be a big hit with fans.

These figures showcase Jack Skellington and his friends at various key moments in the story such as discovering a portal to holiday worlds in the forest or visiting the graveyard to retrieve potion ingredients!

Guests will find the full wave of Pop! characters available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and prices range from $4.99-$29.99.

Items are expected to ship in July, August and November 2023. Links to the individual items can be found below.

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington (Lab) Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1356 – $11.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington with Gravestone Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1355 – $11.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1357 – $11.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack with Halloween Door Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1361 – $29.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Christmas Town Door Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1360 – $29.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Sally with Gravestone Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1358 – $29.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Jack Skellington Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

The Nightmare Before Christmas 30th Anniversary Pumpkin King Pocket Pop! Key Chain – $4.99

