Tokyo Disney Resort to Introduce the 40th Anniversary Priority Pass

During the anniversary celebration, Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will become available for select experiences at the parks.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo Disney Resort announced that in commemoration of Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Dream-Go-Round , the anniversary celebration which began on April 15th, Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will become available for select experiences at Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park.

, the anniversary celebration which began on April 15th, Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will become available for select experiences at Tokyo Disneyland Park and Tokyo DisneySea Park. This service, available free of charge, will be introduced this summer for a limited period, allowing guests to enjoy certain attractions with a reduced wait time.

The Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass gives guests the ability to select eligible experiences using the Tokyo Disney Resort App after entering the Park.

Guests will be able to enter the venue from a designated entrance at a specified time and enjoy their selected experience with a reduced wait time.

This service will provide options for how guests experience the Parks, offering convenience and added flexibility for those who wish to personalize their experience and get the most out of their visit.

The launch date for the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass is yet to be determined, but is scheduled to become available this summer.

Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass Experiences:

Tokyo Disneyland:

Star Tours: The Adventures Continue

Space Mountain

Buzz Lightyear's Astro Blasters

Big Thunder Mountain

Pooh’s Hunny Hunt

Haunted Mansion

Monsters, Inc. Ride & Go Seek!

Tokyo DisneySea:

Aquatopia

Indiana Jones Adventure

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

Turtle Talk

Nemo & Friends SeaRider

The Magic Lamp Theater

Raging Spirits

Additional Information:

Additional information about the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass will be announced on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website

Depending on the Park operating conditions, the Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary Priority Pass may not be available on certain dates.

The special version of Aquatopia will be offered only for a limited period (through September 6th).

Disney FASTPASS, which is currently unavailable, will terminate its service permanently.