Game Company Upper Deck Sues Ravensburger Over Reportedly Stolen Disney Lorcana Game

Upper Deck, a worldwide leader in sports and entertainment games and collectibles, has sued Ravensburger and a former Upper Deck game designer for “stealing and copying” Upper Deck's original game which Ravensburger repackaged and marketed as Disney Lorcana.

What’s Happening:

Upper Deck revealed through a press release that they have sued competitor Ravensburger for reportedly “stealing and copying” a game which ended up becoming Disney Lorcana.

Known for popular titles including Legendary and Vs. System 2PCG, Upper Deck is a leading producer of trading card games, has a long history of developing original games, and is a trusted licensee of some of the largest brands in the world.

There is currently no response from Ravensburger in regards to the lawsuit.

What They’re Saying:

Upper Deck President Jason Masherah: "We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors."

"We invested significant time and resources to develop a new and novel trading card game. Our current leadership values the importance of protecting intellectual property of both Upper Deck and its licensors." "We want gamers and fans to continue enjoying and having access to unique, innovative and immersive trading card games. We encourage competition in the industry, but also strongly believe in playing by the rules to ensure the gaming community benefits from the different creative choices by each manufacturer."

About Disney Lorcana: