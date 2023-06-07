Violectric’s Music Label Cosplay Records Announce New Artist “The Disney Violinist” Robert Kerr

Cosplay Records has announced that they are signing their newest artist, The Disney Violinist Robert Kerr.

What's Happening:

Cosplay Records – the music label of Central Florida strings supergroup Violectric – announce the signing of their newest esteemed artist The Disney Violinist Robert Kerr.

Robert Kerr. Kerr has teamed up with Cosplay to produce his debut album, which will feature twelve of his classical string quartet arrangements of music from his favorite Disney movies, performed with fellow Disney string musicians.

Singles will be digitally released on streaming platforms worldwide in preparation for the full album release in late 2023, which include Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Apple Music and all major streaming services and online stores, in addition to physical copies available in various locations.

About Cosplay Records:

Formed in 2013 as an independent music label, Cosplay Records focuses on recording authentic live instruments without any use of midi, beat tracks or pitch correction/autotune, developing new artists and managing production, marketing and distribution for both Cosplay's artists and in collaboration with other artists and labels.

Their network of industry professionals and relationship with online and brick and mortar music retail outlets provide “big label” services at a low cost with individualized attention and a fair split of sales.

and Founder of Violectric, and Chief Engineer is Jerry Jones. Label artists include: Violectric, Fretless Rock, Mad Harpist, Harpies and Robert Kerr. In addition, Jones celebrates her newly elected position as Governor on The Recording Academy/GRAMMYs Florida Chapter Board, which recognizes excellence in the recording arts and sciences, cultivates the well-being of the music community and ensures that music remains an indelible part of our culture.

She will serve in her two-year role fighting for creators’ rights, protecting music people in need and saving music in schools.

Elections are held annually and only voting members in good standing in the Florida Chapter of The Recording Academy are eligible to vote for their representatives.

Jones joins other Central Floridian board members: President Meka Nism and Jeffery Redding.

Jones and Violectric musicians have performed thousands of unique concerts and events since 2008.

Highlights include: Opening for named acts (Sia, Coldplay, The Killers, John Legend and many others), as well as performing with and for celebrities (Morgan Freeman, Tim Burton, Emeril Lagasse, Sir Dr. NakaMats and others).

While Violectric has two recorded albums, they have also been part of the studio band for many other artists (Jon Anderson from YES, Mr. Las Vegas – Wayne Newton and others), along with composing and recording the soundtrack for SeaWorld/Busch Gardens’ Howl O Scream with acclaimed movie director/producer Robin Cowie.

Additional notable performances include: The boat parade for the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Tampa Bay Lightning, Super Bowl LIV parties in Miami, dozens of music and arts festivals, hundreds of charity events and galas, the opening of major landmarks (new performing arts centers, new airport terminals, new museums, new exhibits, new hospitals, new schools), the lighting of the Hard Rock Neon Guitar Sign at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas and multiple media appearances.

What They're Saying: