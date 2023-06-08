Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro Visit Shanghai Disneyland in Celebration of Its 7th Anniversary

Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro visited Shanghai Disneyland for the Resort's 7th anniversary.
What's Happening:
- Bob Iger shared on his official Twitter page that he visited Shanghai Disneyland Cast Members along with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro for the 7th anniversary.
- Iger has been involved with the Shanghai destination since scouting began in 1999, especially when he became Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company in 2005.
- In 2016 he spoke at the Grand Opening Gala and talked about his personal connection to the park and said that it had surpassed even his own highest aspirations.
- His post reads: “Had a great visit to Shanghai Disneyland 7 years after opening. Great to see cast members and guests!”
Had a great visit to Shanghai Disneyland 7 years after opening. Great to see cast members and guests! pic.twitter.com/wjDXQLRLYl— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 7, 2023
- Bob Iger also made his way over to Hong Kong Disneyland.
- He enjoyed the new nighttime show as well as seeing the Castle of Magical Dreams.
- He posted: “Nice visit to Hong Kong Disneyland. The new castle looks fantastic and the nighttime show is spectacular.”
Nice visit to Hong Kong Disneyland. The new castle looks fantastic and the nighttime show is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/1tjI92ZH51— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) June 8, 2023