Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro Visit Shanghai Disneyland in Celebration of Its 7th Anniversary

Bob Iger and Josh D’Amaro visited Shanghai Disneyland for the Resort's 7th anniversary.

  • Bob Iger shared on his official Twitter page that he visited Shanghai Disneyland Cast Members along with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro for the 7th anniversary.
  • Iger has been involved with the Shanghai destination since scouting began in 1999, especially when he became Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company in 2005.
  • In 2016 he spoke at the Grand Opening Gala and talked about his personal connection to the park and said that it had surpassed even his own highest aspirations.
  • His post reads: “Had a great visit to Shanghai Disneyland 7 years after opening. Great to see cast members and guests!”

  • Bob Iger also made his way over to Hong Kong Disneyland.
  • He enjoyed the new nighttime show as well as seeing the Castle of Magical Dreams.
  • He posted: “Nice visit to Hong Kong Disneyland. The new castle looks fantastic and the nighttime show is spectacular.”