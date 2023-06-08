Disneyland Paris Shares First Look At New Attraction Merchandise, Worlds of Pixar Collection

The newest edition of Disneyland Paris’ “Showtime Annual Pass” program has unveiled the first look at a variety of new attraction-themed merchandise, alongside announcements regarding Walt Disney Studios’ newest show – “Pixar: TOGETHER”.

What’s Happening:

Five new attraction collections coming soon, including:

Pirates Of The Caribbean (T-Shirt, Tank Top, Hoodie, Ears, Mug, Pen, Candy Box)

it’s a small world (T-shirt, Ears, Wristwatch, Sipper Cup, Notebook, Pen, Keyring, Jigsaw Puzzle)

Phantom Manor (T-shirt, Ears, Keyring, Notebook, Pen, Attraction Marquee, Changing Portrait, Tea)

Tower Of Terror (T-shirt, Sweater, Varsity Jacket, Ears, Attraction Marquee, Clock, Flask, Pen)

Big Thunder Mountain (T-shirt, Button-up Shirt, Ears, Mug, “Gold Nugget”, Baseball Cap, Keyring, Jigsaw Puzzle)

New exclusive “Worlds Of Pixar” collection, honoring the recently renamed “Toon Studio” location and tying into Pixar: TOGETHER which debuts July 15th. Collection includes; Backpack, Baseball Cap, Luxo Mug, Character Mug, Flask, Spirit Jersey, Selection of t-shirts and Hoodie.

New collectible keys for attractions Autopia and Les Voyages De Pinocchio.

New metallic styled Spider-Bots coming to Mission Equipment in Avengers Campus