Disney Imagineers Begin Testing Free-Roaming Robot Groot at the Disneyland Resort

Disney has shared a first look at a new free-roaming robotic Groot that is currently testing with select guests at the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Recently, Disney Imagineers began testing their free-roaming robot at Disney California Adventure

Walt Disney Imagineering Research & Development is developing a small-scale, free-roaming robotic actor that can take on the role of similarly-sized Disney characters.

Its tightly integrated design provides over 50 degrees of freedom in a compact platform that can walk, gesture, and emote in style. Using custom authoring tools that combine whole-body motion planning and traditional character animation, artists can quickly bring robotic characters to life with expressive motions and interactive behaviors.

There are no immediate plans for use in Disney theme parks; however, a prototype in the form of Groot is being used to test unique traits, gaits and capabilities.

You can see Groot testing in a dance-off with Star Lord in the video below, along with some insight from Imagineer Joel Peavy and Michael Serna of Disney Live Entertainment: