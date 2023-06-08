Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Series “Secret Chef”

The trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original Secret Chef, a cooking competition where chefs' identities are hidden.

What's Happening:

From Executive Producer and chef David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series.

Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.

Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges.

However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests.

With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.

All 10 episodes will premiere on June 29th.

Contestants:

Alexa Santos / Fort Lauderdale, FL

Anthony Bar / Los Angeles, CA

Anthony Langston / Denton, TX

Danielle Harris / Washington, D.C.

Jazmin Tyler / Santa Monica, CA

Joshua Walbolt / Union, NJ

Leon Brunson / Tallahassee, FL

Poonam Ribadia / Brooklyn, NY

Stephenie Simmons / Seattle, WA

Sydney Buck / Queens, NY