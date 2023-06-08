Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Series “Secret Chef”

The trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original Secret Chef, a cooking competition where chefs' identities are hidden.

What's Happening:

  • From Executive Producer and chef David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series.
  • Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.
  • Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges.
  • However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests.
  • With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.
  • All 10 episodes will premiere on June 29th.

Contestants:

  • Alexa Santos / Fort Lauderdale, FL
  • Anthony Bar / Los Angeles, CA
  • Anthony Langston / Denton, TX
  • Danielle Harris / Washington, D.C.
  • Jazmin Tyler / Santa Monica, CA
  • Joshua Walbolt / Union, NJ
  • Leon Brunson / Tallahassee, FL
  • Poonam Ribadia / Brooklyn, NY
  • Stephenie Simmons / Seattle, WA
  • Sydney Buck / Queens, NY
