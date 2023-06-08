Trailer and Key Art Released for Hulu Original Series “Secret Chef”

The trailer and key art have been released for the Hulu Original Secret Chef, a cooking competition where chefs' identities are hidden.
What's Happening:
- From Executive Producer and chef David Chang, comes a sly twist and playful turn on the food competition series.
- Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.
- Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges.
- However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other's final dishes in blind taste tests.
- With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.
- All 10 episodes will premiere on June 29th.
Contestants:
- Alexa Santos / Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Anthony Bar / Los Angeles, CA
- Anthony Langston / Denton, TX
- Danielle Harris / Washington, D.C.
- Jazmin Tyler / Santa Monica, CA
- Joshua Walbolt / Union, NJ
- Leon Brunson / Tallahassee, FL
- Poonam Ribadia / Brooklyn, NY
- Stephenie Simmons / Seattle, WA
- Sydney Buck / Queens, NY
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now