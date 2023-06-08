Meet Walter the Newest Red River Hog Piglet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment Dr. Mark Penning shared a photo on his Instagram of the newest red river hog piglet who was introduced on Mother's Day.

What's Happening:

Dr. Mark Penning shared the photo of the newest red river hog piglet named Walter who was introduced on Mother's Day.

His post reads: “Introducing … Walter!

Our animal keepers have officially named our newest red river hog piglet we introduced on Mother’s Day.

You may catch Walter wallowing in the mud, playing with his family and exploring his new home on Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

About Dr. Mark Penning:

Dr. Mark Penning is the Vice President: Animals, Science and Environment for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, overseeing animal care and environmental initiatives at the company’s parks and resorts around the world.

Leveraging the meaningful field conservation initiatives supported by the company, his team shares inspirational stories and experiences of nature and animals with our theme park and resort Guests.

His role includes oversight of the company’s use of animals in film and television from an animal welfare perspective, and ensuring the responsible portrayal of animals.

Mark is a veterinarian by training, and was born and raised in South Africa. He owned and operated a veterinary hospital and a wildlife relocation business in South Africa before joining Walt Disney Parks and Resorts six years ago.

He specialized in the treatment of birds and reptiles, and has done surgical work in the field on lions, elephants and a host of other species.

He previously served as CEO of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) based in Durban, South Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to marine research and conservation.

He has also served as President of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) based in Switzerland.