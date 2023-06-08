Meet Walter the Newest Red River Hog Piglet at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Vice President of Disney’s Animals, Science & Environment Dr. Mark Penning shared a photo on his Instagram of the newest red river hog piglet who was introduced on Mother's Day.
What's Happening:
- Dr. Mark Penning shared the photo of the newest red river hog piglet named Walter who was introduced on Mother's Day.
- His post reads: “Introducing … Walter!
- Our animal keepers have officially named our newest red river hog piglet we introduced on Mother’s Day.
- You may catch Walter wallowing in the mud, playing with his family and exploring his new home on Pembe Savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge.”
About Dr. Mark Penning:
- Dr. Mark Penning is the Vice President: Animals, Science and Environment for Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, overseeing animal care and environmental initiatives at the company’s parks and resorts around the world.
- Leveraging the meaningful field conservation initiatives supported by the company, his team shares inspirational stories and experiences of nature and animals with our theme park and resort Guests.
- His role includes oversight of the company’s use of animals in film and television from an animal welfare perspective, and ensuring the responsible portrayal of animals.
- Mark is a veterinarian by training, and was born and raised in South Africa. He owned and operated a veterinary hospital and a wildlife relocation business in South Africa before joining Walt Disney Parks and Resorts six years ago.
- He specialized in the treatment of birds and reptiles, and has done surgical work in the field on lions, elephants and a host of other species.
- He previously served as CEO of the South African Association for Marine Biological Research (SAAMBR) based in Durban, South Africa, a non-profit organization dedicated to marine research and conservation.
- He has also served as President of the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA) based in Switzerland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning