Photos: Evil Stuff Gift Shop Now Open at Universal Studios Florida

We’re still awaiting the opening of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast as the centerpiece of the new Minion Land coming to Universal Studios Florida, but guest can now at least check out the new Evil Stuff gift shop.

Guests can find all kinds of Minions merchandise in the new shop, which will serve as the gift shop for the new attraction. Everything from apparel and accessories to home decor and toys can be found right here.

Guests will even find merchandise for several members of the Vicious 6 and other characters as well as for the Villain-Con itself.

You can even see Minions dressed as some of the members of the Vicious 6.

A u-design booth allows guests to make their own custom Minion phone cases and other items while dozens of other fun details can be found throughout the store.

Aside from the new Evil Stuff shop, work continues on the rest of Minion Land. Construction walls have been most removed from the front of Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, revealing posters and cutouts for some members of the Vicious 6.

Outside of the attraction, we even spotted a themed trashcan for the new attraction!

Just down the street, progress continues on the rest of Minion Land, including the Minion Cafe, Freeze Ray Pops and the Illumination Theater, which now has a new marquee.

A mobile pickup window, presumably for the Minion Cafe, can also be seen on the facade of the buildings now.

More on Minion Land:

Minion Land on Illumination Ave. is an immersive new area created in partnership between Universal’s award-winning creative team and the acclaimed filmmakers from Illumination.

Guests can blast their way to supervillain stardom in Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast, savor tasty dishes at the Minion Cafe, snack on banana-flavored popcorn at Pop-a-Nana, and meet fan-favorite characters along the way.

Learn more about what awaits