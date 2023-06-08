Searchlight Pictures Releases Trailer for “Poor Things” in Theaters September 8th

Searchlight Pictures has released the trailer for Poor Things, which will open in theaters on September 8.
- Today, Searchlight Pictures shared a new trailer for Poor Things. From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe).
- Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents.
- Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
- From a screenplay by Tony McNamara, Poor Things is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Lanthimos, and Stone. Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, and Suzy Bemba round out the cast.
- Poor Things will open in theaters on Friday, September 8.