Guide to First-Ever Disneyland After Dark: Pride Night on June 13th and 15th

Next Week, Disneyland is inviting guests to a special Disneyland After Dark event, Pride Night, where guests can enjoy special after-hours park access to shorter attraction wait times, special entertainment, character experiences and encounters, photo opportunities, and much more.
Below, you can find a list of all the special offerings that will be found throughout the night. According to the official Disneyland Website, both events on June 13th and 15th, are sold out at this time.
Those in park already can check in at 4:30 PM at the Starcade, and those with tickets for the event can enter the park at 6:00 PM with their Disneyland After Dark ticket. The event starts at 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM.
Disney Photopass access will be available to each guest with a barcode and unique PhotoPass ID on their event wristband.
Character Encounters
- Main Street USA
- Cruella De Vil
- Adventureland
- Jane Porter and Terk
- New Orleans Square
- Goofy
- Princess Tiana and Louis
- Frontierland
- Donald Duck and Daisy Duck
- Clarabelle Cow
- Tomorrowland
- Phastos from Marvel’s Eternals (Midnight to 12:30 AM)
- America Chavez from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 12:30-1:00 AM
- Fantasyland
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse
- Mulan and Mushu
- Ariel (Live-Action) (915-945 PM)
- Anna, Elsa, and Oaken
- Tinker Bell & Friends
- The Muses from Hercules
- Maleficent
- Evil Queen
- Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
- The Mandalorian and Grogu
- Rey
- C-3PO
Photo Opportunities
- Main Street USA
- Welcome
- Fire Engine
- Rainbow Steps
- Adventureland
- Inspiration Spot
- Frontierland
- Rainbow Ridge
- New Orleans Square
- Inspiration Spot
- Fantasyland
- Sleeping Beauty Castle
- “it’s a small world“
- Pixar SparkShorts’ Out
- Inspiration Spot
- Inspiration Spot – Rainbow Crosswalk
- Tomorrowland
- Pose With Pride
Entertainment
- Welcome Fireworks (Weather Permitting) 9:30 PM
- Welcome Pride Cavalcade (starts at Town Square) 9:55 PM
- Welcome Pride Cavalcade (starts at “it’s a small world) 11:30 PM
- Dancing Throughout the Night 9:00 PM – 1:00 AM
- Pride Night Dance Club – Rivers of America
- ‘Ohana Dance Party with Stitch – Tomorrowland Terrace
- Country Line Dancing – The Golden Horseshoe
Merchandise
- Special Event Merchandise including a T-shirt, pin, magnet, and ornament, can be found at the Starcade until 8:45 PM and then at 9:00 PM in The Star Trader, Disney Showcase, Emporium, and Pioneer Mercantile.
- Artist Signing with Jerrod Maruyama will be at Disneyana from 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
- Pandora Special Charm release at La Mascarade in New Orleans Square.
- Magic Key Keepsake available to valid Magic Key holders outside Star Wars Launch Bay starting at 9:00 PM.
Specialty Food and Beverage
- Main Street USA
- Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe
- Pepperoni and Mozzarella Croissant with Roasted Tomato Soup
- Main Street Sunburst
- Rainbow Trifle
- Refreshment Corner
- Curry Knockwurst
- Mixed Berry Spritz
- Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor
- Cereal Sundae
- Plaza Inn
- Chicken Curry and Jeweled Rice Bowl
- Raspberry Citrus Punch
- Red Velvet Cake
- Frontierland
- Stage Door Cafe
- Chicken Gravy Fries
- Berry Cheesecake Funnel Cake
- New Orleans Square
- Cafe Orleans
- Orange Fanta Float
- Root Beer Float
- PB&J Monte Cristo
- Cheese Monte Cristo
- Monte Cristo Fritters
- Critter Country
- Harbour Galley
- Shrimp and Crab Ceviche
- Rainbow Cookies
- Hungry Bear Restaurant
- Pork Belly Sandwich
- Cinnamon Mickey-shaped Beignets
- Fantasyland
- Red Rose Taverne
- Spiced Beef Loaded Potato Bites
- Rainbow Grey Stuff
- Tomorrowland
- Galactic Grill
- Tinga Chicken Quesadillas
- Hawaiian BBQ Tender Dog
- Grapefruit Lemonade Soda
- Tropical Fruit Parfait
- Churros and Pretzels
- Chocolate and Almond Churro
- New Orleans Square Churro Cart
- Critter Country Churro & Lemonade
- Sour Cherry Churro
- Castle Churro Cart
- Frontierland Churro Cart
- Tomorrowland Churro Cart
- Cereal & Milk Pretzel
- Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart
- Chocolate and Almond Churro