Disneyland Paris Celebrates Donald Duck’s 89th Birthday

Today marked the 89th birthday of Donald Duck and Disneyland Paris celebrated with some festivities across both of their parks.

The official Disneyland Paris Instagram account

This special celebration came at the end of the 30th Anniversary show, Dream… and Shine Brighter.

Check out the celebration in the video below:

Previously announced festivities for Donald’s birthday included:

Disneyland Park: Sweeten your day with a Donald-inspired delight at Market House Deli: Milk chocolate mousse, vanilla cream filling, and chocolate sponge cake. Celebrate this very special occasion with a Magic Shot in a unique souvenir frame in front of Plaza Gardens Restaurant. Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Sir Mickey’s Boutique.

Walt Disney Studios Park: Say hi to Donald and wish him a happy birthday at the entrance of Walt Disney Studios Park. Join the Animation Academy Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Légendes d’Hollywood boutique (paid activation). And more: a special coloring sheet to celebrate Donald's birthday at the Kids Corner of the Disney Newport Bay Club, Donald Duck collectible cards distributed in the two parks, and a dedicated spotlight page on the Disneyland Paris app.

