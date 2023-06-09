Disneyland Paris Celebrates Donald Duck’s 89th Birthday

Today marked the 89th birthday of Donald Duck and Disneyland Paris celebrated with some festivities across both of their parks.
- The official Disneyland Paris Instagram account shared a video of Donald celebrating the occasion with friends.
- This special celebration came at the end of the 30th Anniversary show, Dream… and Shine Brighter.
- Check out the celebration in the video below:
Previously announced festivities for Donald’s birthday included:
- Disneyland Park:
- Sweeten your day with a Donald-inspired delight at Market House Deli: Milk chocolate mousse, vanilla cream filling, and chocolate sponge cake.
- Celebrate this very special occasion with a Magic Shot in a unique souvenir frame in front of Plaza Gardens Restaurant.
- Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Sir Mickey’s Boutique.
- Walt Disney Studios Park:
- Say hi to Donald and wish him a happy birthday at the entrance of Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Join the Animation Academy and learn how to draw Donald.
- Get a special birthday look with a Donald or Daisy face painting at Légendes d’Hollywood boutique (paid activation).
- And more: a special coloring sheet to celebrate Donald's birthday at the Kids Corner of the Disney Newport Bay Club, Donald Duck collectible cards distributed in the two parks, and a dedicated spotlight page on the Disneyland Paris app.
