“GMA” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, Gabrielle Union and More to Appear Week of June 12th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 12th-17th:

Monday, June 12 Katty Kay and Claire Shipman ( The Power Code ) GMA Out Loud: Simon Fitzsimons (celebrity hairstylist), Patrick Starrr (make-up artist) and Scot Louie (celebrity stylist) Jennifer Lawrence ( No Hard Feelings )

Tuesday, June 13 Chris Hemsworth ( Extraction 2 ) Gabrielle Union ( The Perfect Find ) Jess Sims on CMA Fest weekend Chef Nick DiGiovanni ( Knife Drop )

Wednesday, June 14 Salma Hayek Pinault ( Black Mirror ) GMA Out Loud: Juju Chang on trans athletes Performance by Scotty McCreery Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 15 Garth Brooks Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez ( Black Mirror ) Sasha Calle ( The Flash ) Deals and Steals with editor Tory Johnson

Friday, June 16 GMA broadcasts live from Berlin American athletes competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin

Saturday, June 17 Lane Moore ( You Will Find Your People ) Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.