“GMA” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, Gabrielle Union and More to Appear Week of June 12th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of June 12th-17th:
- Monday, June 12
- Katty Kay and Claire Shipman (The Power Code)
- GMA Out Loud: Simon Fitzsimons (celebrity hairstylist), Patrick Starrr (make-up artist) and Scot Louie (celebrity stylist)
- Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)
- Tuesday, June 13
- Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2)
- Gabrielle Union (The Perfect Find)
- Jess Sims on CMA Fest weekend
- Chef Nick DiGiovanni (Knife Drop)
- Wednesday, June 14
- Salma Hayek Pinault (Black Mirror)
- GMA Out Loud: Juju Chang on trans athletes
- Performance by Scotty McCreery
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, June 15
- Garth Brooks
- Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez (Black Mirror)
- Sasha Calle (The Flash)
- Deals and Steals with editor Tory Johnson
- Friday, June 16
- GMA broadcasts live from Berlin
- American athletes competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
- Saturday, June 17
- Lane Moore (You Will Find Your People)
- Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.