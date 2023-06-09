“GMA” Guest List: Chris Hemsworth, Gabrielle Union and More to Appear Week of June 12th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for June 12th-17th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of June 12th-17th:

  • Monday, June 12
    • Katty Kay and Claire Shipman (The Power Code)
    • GMA Out Loud: Simon Fitzsimons (celebrity hairstylist), Patrick Starrr (make-up artist) and Scot Louie (celebrity stylist)
    • Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings)
  • Tuesday, June 13
    • Chris Hemsworth (Extraction 2)
    • Gabrielle Union (The Perfect Find)
    • Jess Sims on CMA Fest weekend
    • Chef Nick DiGiovanni (Knife Drop)
  • Wednesday, June 14
    • Salma Hayek Pinault (Black Mirror)
    • GMA Out Loud: Juju Chang on trans athletes
    • Performance by Scotty McCreery
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, June 15
    • Garth Brooks
    • Zazie Beetz and Danny Ramirez (Black Mirror)
    • Sasha Calle (The Flash)
    • Deals and Steals with editor Tory Johnson
  • Friday, June 16
    • GMA broadcasts live from Berlin
    • American athletes competing at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin
  • Saturday, June 17
    • Lane Moore (You Will Find Your People)
    • Jacqui Gifford (Travel + Leisure editor-in-chief)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

