“GMA3” Guest List: Cast of Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and More to Appear Week of June 12th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of June 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of June 12th-16th:

Monday, June 12 Gov. Doug Burgum (R-N.D.) on 2024 presidential run Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia and Annie Gonzalez ( Flamin’ Hot A chat and performance by Braxton Cook

Tuesday, June 13 Vishavjit Singh and Ryan Westra ( American Sikh ) Chef Nick DiGiovanni ( Knife Drop ) Chat and performance by Milky Chance

Wednesday, June 14 Angeleck Williams (Cancer survivor and blood drive organizer) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, June 15 Flau’jae Johnson (LSU basketball champion and rapper) Afsoon Johnston (Professional female wrestler) Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler ( The Ultimate Fighter )

Friday, June 16 Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) Athenia Rodney (Juneteenth NYC founder and CEO) Adam Davis ( Unconquered )



