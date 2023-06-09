Longtime “SportsCenter” Anchor Neil Everett Reportedly Leaving ESPN

“Bartender… last call.” That is the statement longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett gave to Front Office Sports to announce he is leaving ESPN.
- Everett’s statement plays off of his popular “Bartender, Jack!” call for home runs on SportsCenter.
- Everett has been with ESPN for 23 years and his departure from the network is unclear.
- One source reportedly says Everett was offered a new deal at a reduced salary and turned it down, while an ESPN spokesman said Everett’s contract was simply not being renewed.
- It is unclear is Everett’s departure is part of Disney’s larger plan to eliminate 7,000 positions.
- In addition to his role on SportsCenter, Everett was a fixture in the popular “This is SportsCenter” commercials.
- Prior to ESPN, Everett worked for 15 years on local television in Hawaii before joining the network in July 2000.
- Everett has also spent time working pre- and post-game shows for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers.
What they’re saying:
- Neil Everett (via First Row Sports): “Bartender…last call. ESPN changed my life, but now it’s time for me to change my life. Time to write a new chapter.”
- SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett (on Twitter): “I started at ESPN in 2000, a few months after Neil Everett. We joined up for SportsCenter from LA in 2009. For 14 years, he was the best teammate I could imagine. Selfless, caring, generous, and a pro’s pro. He’s moving on now, but we are brothers for life. That’ll never change.”