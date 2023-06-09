Longtime “SportsCenter” Anchor Neil Everett Reportedly Leaving ESPN

“Bartender… last call.” That is the statement longtime SportsCenter anchor Neil Everett gave to Front Office Sports to announce he is leaving ESPN.

Everett’s statement plays off of his popular “Bartender, Jack!” call for home runs on SportsCenter .

. Everett has been with ESPN for 23 years and his departure from the network is unclear.

One source reportedly says Everett was offered a new deal at a reduced salary and turned it down, while an ESPN spokesman said Everett’s contract was simply not being renewed.

It is unclear is Everett’s departure is part of Disney’s larger pla n to eliminate 7,000 positions

In addition to his role on SportsCenter , Everett was a fixture in the popular “This is SportsCenter” commercials

, Everett was a fixture in the popular Prior to ESPN, Everett worked for 15 years on local television in Hawaii before joining the network in July 2000.

Everett has also spent time working pre- and post-game shows for the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers.

What they’re saying: