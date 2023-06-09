SeaWorld Orlando Opens All-New Coral Rescue Center to Park Guests

SeaWorld Orlando opened its first Coral Rescue Center to park guests following a VIP ribbon cutting ceremony with esteemed members from Florida's conservation and rescue communities and local, state, and national lawmakers.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld’s Coral Rescue Center is one of the largest public-facing facilities dedicated to coral conservation in the country. The state-of-the-art rescue facility provides the public with a unique opportunity to observe and interact with coral biologists as they carry out daily husbandry for “at risk" Florida corals.

The center provides an important way to view living corals up close, learn more about conservation, and understand the steps everyone can take to make a difference in ocean health. Park guests to the new center marveled today at the hundreds of living coral colonies and 15 different species – many of which are listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

The center is part of SeaWorld’s ongoing commitment to coral conservation as the private and public sector come together to help save the Florida coral reef. The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is the partner of the coral rescue center initiative.

The center’s corals were selected and transferred from the Florida Coral Rescue Center (FCRC) to the SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center for world-class care with the goal of being returned to the Florida reef as part of state and national restoration efforts. The reef is suffering from the devastating effects of stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) – a highly lethal disease with a mortality rate of up to 100%.

Building on the success of the FCRC, the Coral Rescue Center at SeaWorld Orlando serves as an additional holding facility for these vulnerable corals. The Center is a 3,750 gallon fully functional, guest-facing coral facility housing 350 coral colonies and 15 species of at-risk coral, several of which are listed as threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act. Moreover, it will act as a crucial platform to educate and engage guests about the significance of coral reefs to sustaining healthy oceans.

Experienced coral biologists at the Center provide the rescued corals with expert care. This involves meticulous attention to water chemistry, flow, filtration, and lighting to ensure the corals thrive. The Center also aims to preserve a natural environment by introducing reef cleaners such as fish, snails, crabs, and sea urchins. These helpful creatures play a crucial role in cleaning algae from the corals and their surroundings, allowing for continued coral growth. To supplement their nutrient requirements, the SeaWorld biologists provide the corals with supplemental nutrients that they process for energy. Through these comprehensive care practices, the SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center contributes to the long-term conservation of corals.

Critical to the recovery of the coral reef system is the partnership between the private conservation community and public sector lawmakers. Legislation aimed at safeguarding coral reefs along Florida's coast, such as the Florida Coral Reef Protection Act and the Coral Reef Conservation Program, are instrumental in enacting protective measures and providing critical funding for restoration projects.

SeaWorld's commitment to the Florida Reef Tract Rescue Program began in 2019 with the establishment of the FCRC. Selected due to its decades of extensive knowledge and expertise in coral, SeaWorld is one of 22 AZA-partners that has been chosen to facilitate and safekeep coral.

In addition to maintaining rescued, healthy coral at the new SeaWorld Coral Rescue Center, SeaWorld is involved at the FCRC – the largest coral nursery in the country – providing world-class care for at-risk corals with the eventual goal of repopulating Florida’s Coral Reef.

What They’re Saying: