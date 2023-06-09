“The View” Guest List: Eva Longoria, Hannah Waddingham and More to Appear Week of June 12th

Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What's Happening:

Each day, Whoopi Goldberg and co-hosts Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro share their passionate opinions about the issues facing our nation.

The View Guests for the Week of June 12th-16th:

Monday, June 12 Eva Longoria ( Flamin’ Hot )

Tuesday, June 13 Ken Jennings ( 100 Places to See After You Die: A Travel Guide to the Afterlife )

Wednesday, June 14 Gabrielle Union ( My Journey to 50; The Perfect Find )

Thursday, June 15 Hannah Waddingham ( Ted Lasso ) The View celebrates Alyssa Farah Griffin’s birthday

Friday, June 16 Anthony Anderson and Doris Hancox Bowman ( Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris ) Luke Russert ( Look for Me There: Grieving My Father, Finding Myself )



