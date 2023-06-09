First Look at Wade and Ember Walk-Around Character Costumes from “Elemental”

At last night’s world premiere of Pixar’s Elemental, we got our first look at the walk-around character costumes of the film’s main characters, Wade and Ember.

What’s Happening:

Ember (left) and Wade (right) can be seen here posing with their voice actors, Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, at the world premiere of Elemental in Hollywood.

in Hollywood. These are likely to be the costumes used for any Disney Parks appearances from the characters, however no such appearances have been announced at this time.

About Elemental:

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman. Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.