First Look at Wade and Ember Walk-Around Character Costumes from “Elemental”

At last night’s world premiere of Pixar’s Elemental, we got our first look at the walk-around character costumes of the film’s main characters, Wade and Ember.
What’s Happening:
- Ember (left) and Wade (right) can be seen here posing with their voice actors, Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, at the world premiere of Elemental in Hollywood.
- These are likely to be the costumes used for any Disney Parks appearances from the characters, however no such appearances have been announced at this time.
- Pixar also shared some more photos from the premiere of Elemental, which you can access through the Twitter thread embedded below:
About Elemental:
- Elemental is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.
- Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.
- Elemental arrives in theaters everywhere on June 16th, 2023.
