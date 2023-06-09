Wasp Leads a New Team in Solving Murders and Mysteries in “Avengers Inc.”

60 years ago, Janet Van Dyne stood alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as they assembled for the very first time and named them the Avengers! Now, during the team’s milestone anniversary year, she’ll lead them into all-new territory in a brand-new Avengers title – “Avengers Inc.”

Debuting in September, this sharp new series will be crafted by two Marvel

Known for taking some of Marvel’s greatest icons into fresh and unexpected directions in titles like “Immortal Hulk” and “ Loki

With acclaimed work in dynamic comic book titles like the pulpy “X-Factor” and the recent horror-fueled “Sabretooth” series, Kirk is the perfect artist to mix thrilling Avengers action with tense investigating and super powered sleuthing.

Together, Ewing and Kirk will introduce readers to a whole new style of Avenging. It kicks off with a deadly conspiracy rooted in the ghosts of the Avengers’ past that only founding Avenger Wasp can solve. But she won’t be alone as she finds a new partner in Victor Shade! This former alias of Vision mysteriously resurfaces just as Janet discovers a score of super villain murders. Will he guide Wasp to the truth or is his familiar guise hiding the very clues Janet needs to crack the case? Fans can expect guest stars galore as this pulse-pounding series moves forward.

The series will also pack direct connections to the other current Avengers ongoing series, Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa’s “Avengers.”

Her name is Janet Van Dyne. She’s a hero. She’s a celebrity. She’s hunting a killer. His name is Victor Shade. He’s a villain. He’s an enigma. He just got killed. And together, they’re out to solve every mystery in the Marvel Universe…starting with their own.

See superstar artist Daniel Acuña capture the spirit of the series in the first of his ‘Avengers Inc.’ covers and stay tuned for more news about this exciting new Avengers series arriving in September.

What they’re saying: