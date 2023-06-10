Characters from “Kiff” Featured In Their First “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short on Disney Channel

One of the newest series from Disney TV Animation on the Disney Channel gets its very own Chibi Tiny Tales short in the newest entry in the interstitial short form series featuring the characters from Kiff.

What’s Happening:

The first ever Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring characters from one of the newest animated series on Disney Channel, Kiff, is now featured on Disney Channel and the official Disney Channel YouTube page.

The new short, titled "Super Slide," follows the titular Kiff and her best friend Barry in the unique Chibi Tiny Tales style, as they have a slip and slide race. Barry wins, but always the competitor we've seen in the series, Kiff covers herself in baby oil to make herself slide faster.

Channeling stunts seen in an iconic Christmas film, Kiff bursts into flame and flies through the course going so quickly she passes through various environments, outracing a cheetah, skimming across the oceans with dolphins, and eventually into orbit before crash landing back in Table Town.

The only thing left to do? Have Barry do the same!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life. Each half-hour episode, comprised of two 11-minute stories, will include a new original song.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format. Fans can catch the new Kiff-based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+