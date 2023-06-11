First-Ever Open World Star Wars Game – “Star Wars Outlaws” – Announced

Star Wars fans are getting their first glimpses of the newly announced first-ever open world game based on the franchise, Star Wars Outlaws, due out next year.

What’s Happening:

Massive Entertainment, Ubisoft, and Lucasfilm Games pulled back the curtain today on the first-ever open world Star Wars game, Star Wars Outlaws , releasing in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

, releasing in 2024 on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Set between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld.

and players will step into the role of Kay Vess, a clever scoundrel in the galactic underworld. In Star Wars Outlaws, Kay is looking to attempt one of the biggest heists the Outer Rim has ever seen, all in an effort to start a new life. Eager fans can check out the official key art – featuring Kay and her companion Nix (perched atop her shoulder), along with a trench coat-wearing BX-commando droid, and other mysterious details.

What They’re Saying:

Julian Gerighty, creative director at Massive Entertainment: “It’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with the team at Lucasfilm Games to create Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world Star Wars game. Our team at Massive Entertainment has a great deal of experience in open-world games backed by strong technology, and it’s the perfect time to tell an original scoundrel story that will resonate with fans. With the Galactic Empire on the heels of the Rebel Alliance, and the criminal underworld thriving, an outlaw like Kay Vess has a whole galaxy of opportunity in front of her."