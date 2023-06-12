Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Pride T-Shirts for the Whole Family Arrive on shopDisney

The Pride Month celebration is officially here and shopDisney is bringing more rainbow colored styles to guests as part of the 2023 Pride Collection. While we’ve already seen pins, a mini backpack, housewares, and apparel, this week they’re focusing on T-shirts for the whole family to enjoy.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Have you acquired everything you need for your Pride Month wardrobe? If not, there’s still plenty of time and shopDisney has a bright collection of magical items including new T-shirts for adults and children.
- As in previous years, the 2023 assortment keeps up with the trend of showcasing Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars brands and characters in a spectrum of bright colors! The new styles feature:
- Ariel from The Little Mermaid (animated)
- BB-8
- Stormtroopers
- Avengers
- Mickey Mouse and Friends
- New T-shirts styles in the Pride Collection are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $23.99-$29.99
- Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free shipping at shopDisney:
Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Marvel Rainbow Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Marvel Pride Collection
Star Wars "Rebel Love" T-Shirt for Adults – Star Wars Pride Collection
Star Wars Rainbow Logo T-Shirt for Adults – Stars Wars Pride Collection
BB-8 Tank Top for Women – Star Wars Pride Collection
Mickey Mouse Rainbow Heart T-Shirt for Adults – Disney Pride Collection
Mickey Mouse Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disney Pride Collection
Star Wars "May the Force Be with You" T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars Pride Collection
BB-8 "Love" T-Shirt for Kids – Star Wars Pride Collection
Ariel Rainbow T-Shirt for Kids – The Little Mermaid – Disney Pride Collection
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!