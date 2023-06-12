Pixar Shares Trailer for Final “Dug Days” Short “Carl’s Date”

Pixar has shared the official trailer for Carl’s Date, the final Dug Days short that will proceed Elemental in theaters beginning June 16th.

What’s Happening:

, the series of shorts follows the humorous misadventures of Dug, the lovable dog that has the ability of speech from the film. Each short features everyday events that occur in Dug's backyard, all through the exciting (and slightly distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog. Carl’s Date, the latest entry in the series, was originally expected to arrive on Disney+ near Valentines Day earlier this year before it was decided that it would premiere in theaters alongside the newest film from the studio, Elemental.

, we see Carl reluctantly agreeing to go on a date with a lady friend, the first date since his wife Ellie passed as we saw in the 2009 film, . However, Carl has no idea how dating works these days. Ever the helpful friend, Dug steps in to calm Carl’s pre-date jitters and offer some tried-and-true tips for making friends—if you’re a dog. Pixar is known for their ability to tug on the heartstrings of viewers, so fans are already expecting to be moved as the two friends embark on this journey, ushering Carl into the next phase of his life. Carl’s Date arrives in theaters on June 16th, attached with the latest film from Pixar Animation Studios, Elemental.