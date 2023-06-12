Ghost Rider and Wolverine Battle The Stitcher in “Weapons of Vengeance”

Benjamin Percy’s epic Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance crossover kicks off this August, featuring the introduction of a new villain, the Stitcher.

What’s Happening:

Debuting in the upcoming Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance crossover, the Stitcher is a supernatural threat that Johnny Blaze and Logan took down during their never-before-seen first meeting in the past … or so they thought! Resurrected and hunting down mutants, Wolverine and Ghost Rider will team up in the present day and try to bury this shared secret of theirs for good.

crossover, the Stitcher is a supernatural threat that Johnny Blaze and Logan took down during their never-before-seen first meeting in the past … or so they thought! Resurrected and hunting down mutants, Wolverine and Ghost Rider will team up in the present day and try to bury this shared secret of theirs for good. Benjamin Percy, the current writer behind both character’s hit ongoing series, and acclaimed artist Geoff Shaw, will unleash all the claws, chains, and violence that fans can handle in this fiery four-part crossover.

Hitting the road together to track their foe, Johnny and Logan’s hunt will take them to the darkest corners of the Marvel

LOGAN AND JOHNNY VERSUS THE "STITCHER! All bad things must come to an end…but will Wolverine and Ghost Rider meet their untimely demise at the hands of Stitcher? And who is the mysterious Father Pike? The secret behind the demon’s birth is revealed as the fate of our heroes, and the boy who started it all, are sealed!

The story kicks off with Ghost Rider/Wolverine: Weapons of Vengeance Alpha #1 on August 9th.

What They’re Saying: