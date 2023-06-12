Sporty Mickey Mouse Citizen Watches Are Essential Summertime Accessories

Disney fans looking to accessorize their dressier looks with Mickey Mouse watches will love the new additions on shopDisney from Citizen.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Longtime Disney partner Citizen has brought four classic Mickey Mouse styles to their line of Eco-Drive watches with designs inspired by sporting activities.

With Father’s Day on the horizon, and a whole summer of sporting events yet to unfold, these Citizen watches couldn’t have arrived at a better time.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a beloved friend or family member, you can’t go wrong with these delightful Mickey Mouse watches.

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Eco-Drive Golf Watch for Adults by Citizen – $375.00

Mickey is taking his game to green, the golf green that is and he’s got the perfect swing to putt on par! Mickey is featured in golf gear on the left side of the watch face that features an emerald green background.

Mickey Mouse Baseball Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen – $375.00

If baseball is your game of choice, this sporty watch is quite a catch! The brown band connects to a black watch face with Mickey jumping in the air to snag a fly ball.

Mickey Mouse Aviator Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen – $325.00

Are you an actual aviator or an aviator at heart? Why not see how the world feels with this charming watch on your wrist? Mickey can be spotted on the lower left of the watchface cruising the airwaves in his propeller plane. But look out, he’s bumped into the 9 and 7 and the 8 is nowhere to be seen!

Mickey Mouse Stainless Steel Eco-Drive Watch for Adults by Citizen – $350.00

Finally, while Mickey’s not practicing any outdoor activities on this watch, he does look classy and casual as he stands in the center of this sleek timepiece. He’s dressed in his signature red shorts and his hand substitute for the traditional watch hands. But that’s not all, “ back of the case which is etched with the words, ''Your Pal, Mickey Mouse,'' making it feel like a gift from a forever friend.”

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!