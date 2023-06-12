Stitch, Minnie Mouse and More Featured on Disney Pajamas from Munki Munki

The start of a new week means new merchandise and shopDisney has plenty to choose from including pajamas for adults from Munki Munki.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We can’t guarantee that you’ll sleep better or have magical dreams when you’re wearing Disney PJs, but in our experience, anything Disney makes us think happy thoughts!

Guests can swing by shopDisney to check out the latest arrivals from Munki Munki including sleep pants, sleep shirts, and sleep sets (button shirt and shorts or pants) that are inspired by our favorite Disney characters.

Munki Munki’s pajamas are with a soft, jersey knit material made from cotton and spandex meaning they’ll be comfortable and breathable and will move with you whether you’re sleeping or relaxing around your home.

Nine new Disney Munki Munki styles are available now on shopDisney and prices range from $44.99-$69.99.

and prices range from $44.99-$69.99. Unisex styles are available in sizes S-XXL, while Women's styles comes in sizes XS-XXL

Links to the individual designs can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

