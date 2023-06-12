New Details About The Avengers’ 60th Anniversary Revealed on “Tamron Hall”

As Marvel gets ready to celebrate the Avengers’ 60th anniversary, Tamron Hall revealed on her daytime talk show how fans can keep the celebration going with the Super Heroes anytime, anywhere over the coming months.

What’s Happening:

On the show, legendary mascot Mr. Met came out to surprise and delight fans, with the announcement that The Mets — along with additional teams from the MLB, NFL, WNBA, MLS, and MILB — will take part in Marvel’s “Beyond Earth’s Mightiest” campaign, with more details about the overall campaign and activations to come.

Additionally, all-new Avengers products, including toys, apparel, home goods, accessories, collectibles, and more will be rolling out into stores and online to celebrate the likes of Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and more!

