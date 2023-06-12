Pat Sajak Stepping Down as “Wheel of Fortune” Host Following 2023-24 Season

After over 40 years, Pat Sajak will be ending his run as host of Wheel of Fortune following the 2023-24 season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

What’s Happening:

Pat Sajak has been synonymous with the incredibly popular Wheel of Fortune since the show first launched on NBC in 1981.

Moving to syndication in 1983, the show remains one of the most popular on all of broadcast TV, averaging better than 9 million daily viewers most weeks.

Sajak has won three Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding game show host and received a lifetime achievement award, along with Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, at the 2011 Daytime Emmys.

Although the 41st season will be Sajak's last hosting, he will continue to serve as a consultant for three additional years.

Sajak and Vanna White also host ABC Celebrity Wheel of Fortune , which is slated to begin its fourth season in the fall.

There's no timeline yet for naming a new host.

What They’re Saying: